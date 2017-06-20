South Africans urged to join #SocialM...

South Africans urged to join #SocialMediaBlackout

Read more: Iol.co.za

South Africans fed-up with the high prices charged for data by network providers are encouraged to join the #SocialMediaBlackout campaign, which will take place on June 21. The campaign, spearheaded by activist Ntsiki Mazwai, urges users to not buy data or make use of any social media platforms on the day, in a bid to force network providers to lower their data prices. The campaign gained traction online, with users encouraging a boycott as a way to take a stand against the high cost of data prices.

Chicago, IL

