South Africans' stories tell how the country is changing

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes? Street traders, labourers and others remain the lowest earners, preserving the status quo of inequality. Thirty-nine percent of South Africans who were not poor in 2008 experienced poverty at some point by 2015 subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription - email [email protected] to activate it.

Chicago, IL

