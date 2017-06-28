South African Regulator Said to Delay Rand Probe After Name Mix-Up 27 minutes ago

South African Regulator Said to Delay...

South African antitrust investigators mixed up the legal entities of some banks named in a currency manipulation probe and delayed hearings so they can reconsider the case, according to people familiar with the matter. At a pre-hearing in Pretoria on June 23, the Competition Commission's lawyers indicated that some complaints may be applied to new legal entities, the people said, asking not to be identified because the meeting was private.

