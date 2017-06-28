South African Regulator Said to Delay Rand Probe After Name Mix-Up 27 minutes ago
South African antitrust investigators mixed up the legal entities of some banks named in a currency manipulation probe and delayed hearings so they can reconsider the case, according to people familiar with the matter. At a pre-hearing in Pretoria on June 23, the Competition Commission's lawyers indicated that some complaints may be applied to new legal entities, the people said, asking not to be identified because the meeting was private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC