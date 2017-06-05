South African police investigating leaked emails on government contracts
South Africa's elite police unit, the Hawks, has opened an inquiry into thousands of leaked emails involving alleged improper dealings in awarding government contracts, the unit's spokesman said on Monday. "An inquiry has been opened ... obviously, we will look at the authenticity of these emails, how were they leaked, but this is something that we've just started," the spokesman said.
