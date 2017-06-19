South African parliament opposes call...

South African parliament opposes calls to change central bank mandate

Reuters

The South African parliament will launch a court challenge against an anti-graft watchdog's recommendation of constitutional changes to alter the mandate of the central bank, it said. The legislative assembly joined the central bank and lender Barclays Africa in seeking a court review of Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane's proposal to change the central bank's primary mandate of maintaining currency and price stability to focus on economic growth.

Chicago, IL

