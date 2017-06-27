South African Parliament briefed on Gupta family naturalization

Cape Town, June 28 South Africa's Parliament was briefed on naturalization granted to the controversial Indian Gupta family. Director General of the Department of Home Affairs Mkuseli Apleni on Tuesday, appeared before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, but former Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba and the current Home Affairs Minister Buhle Mkhize did not show up as requested, XInhua news agency reported.

