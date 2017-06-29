South African Mining Charter 2017

South African Mining Charter 2017

The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002 provides for the Minister of Mineral Resources to develop a broad-based socio-economic empowerment charter that sets out targets for the participation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in the South African mining industry. Not being compliant with the Mining Charter does not necessarily make it unlawful to conduct mining in South Africa.

Chicago, IL

