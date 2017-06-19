South African designers showcase their wares in Paris
Forty-two South African designers are currently exhibiting their artisanal goods at the renowned BHV/Marais in Paris, a department store of the group of Galeries Lafayette that attracts over 60,000 visitors daily. The exhibition, which runs until 31 July 2017, showcases South Africa's creative energy and its international design and cultural capitals: Johannesburg and Cape Town.
