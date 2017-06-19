South African community rescinds quit...

South African community rescinds quit order given to Nigerians

Read more: Vanguard

The Nigeria Union in South Africa said on Thursday that one of the communities that gave Nigerians quit order had rescinded it. The President of the union, Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, told the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone from Pretoria that a meeting was held by the union and the community as well as the police to resolve the issue.

