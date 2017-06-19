South African bead art on display at the Dayton Art Institute this summer
The Dayton Art Institute is the first museum in the United States to host the new touring exhibition Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence. Ubuhle Women presents a spectacular overview of a new form of bead art, called the ndwango , developed by a community of women living and working together in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.
