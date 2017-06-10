South Africa: Zuma Tells Cabinet He D...

South Africa: Zuma Tells Cabinet He Doesn't Own a Home in Dubai

The Sunday Times published a report alleging that recently leaked emails confirmed that a mansion worth R330m purchased by the Guptas in 2015 was intended for Zuma. The home, located in the luxurious Emirates Hill suburb, has 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, nine reception rooms, space for 11 cars and a large pool surrounded by palm trees.

Chicago, IL

