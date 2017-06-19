South Africa: Why Competition Is Key to Cutting the Cost of Cancer Drugs in South Africa
South Africa's Competition Commission has launched an investigation into excessive pricing by three major pharmaceutical companies that have the sole rights to distribute cancer drugs in the country. The commission's job is to protect ordinary South Africans from abuse by dominant players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC