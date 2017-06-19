South Africa watchdog to oppose Zuma ...

South Africa watchdog to oppose Zuma bid to set aside influence peddling report

South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog will oppose President Jacob Zuma's court bid to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday. The Public Protector, a constitutionally-mandated watchdog, released the report in November last year, after an extensive probe over allegations of influence-peddling against Zuma, whose administration has been marred by scandals.

Chicago, IL

