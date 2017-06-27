South Africa: University of Cape Town Denies Evictions for Non-Payment of Fees
The University of Cape Town has denied that they are evicting students for non-payment of fees after the newly inaugurated Student Representative Council on Friday declared war on what it called an "antagonistic anti-black move". According to the SRC, it knew of 29 students who were handed notices to vacate their residences by this past Friday due to financial constraints.
Read more at AllAfrica.com.
