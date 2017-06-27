South Africa: University of Cape Town...

South Africa: University of Cape Town Denies Evictions for Non-Payment of Fees

The University of Cape Town has denied that they are evicting students for non-payment of fees after the newly inaugurated Student Representative Council on Friday declared war on what it called an "antagonistic anti-black move". According to the SRC, it knew of 29 students who were handed notices to vacate their residences by this past Friday due to financial constraints.

Chicago, IL

