South Africa: Two Bouncers Arrested in Intensifying Underworld Crackdown
Two bouncers have been arrested for allegedly not being registered with the necessary authority in the latest major crackdown on underworld activities in the city centre. A multidisciplinary team, including members of the national intervention unit from Gauteng, the liquor unit, private security regulators and the Hawks, carried out the operation late on Tuesday.
