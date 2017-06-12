South Africa: Triple Murder in Cape T...

South Africa: Triple Murder in Cape Town Gang Hotspot Linked to Underworld Battle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The shooting of three men in gang hotspot Bishop Lavis on Saturday is linked to an alleged 28s gang boss who has his eye on the drug trade in the city centre, sources have revealed. Sources with close knowledge of what happened also said the three who were shot had worked for an alleged 28s gang boss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC