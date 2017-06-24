South Africa Treasury Working to Fix Country's Economic - Mess'

South Africa's new National Treasury Director General, Dondo Mogajane, said the institution is focused on carrying out reforms that will get the economy out of a recession and improve its credit ratings. "We are in a mess -- the mess is a low growth trap, but it's possible to get out of it," Mogajane said at a conference in Johannesburg on Saturday, his first public comments since his appointment on June 8. The economy needs to encourage more competition, generate jobs and keep the cost of living low while focusing on fast and inclusive growth, he said.

