South Africa: The Battle for Control of the State Isn't Just About Personalities

It is probably no consolation to Brian Molefe, the CEO of South Africa's power utility Eskom, that his woes are evidence that President Jacob Zuma's March cabinet reshuffle has so far had precisely the opposite effect to that which was expected. Nor, no doubt, would it cheer Molefe to know that his plight has become a symbol of an important reality: that who occupies which political post is turning out to be far less important to the government's economic decision-making than it seemed.

