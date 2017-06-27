South Africa: Restaurant Bosses to Go...

South Africa: Restaurant Bosses to Go On Countrywide Tour to Address Boycott

15 hrs ago

Screenshot from a video showing the mother of one child and the father of another involved in a heated argument at the Texamo Spur at the Glen Shopping Centre, east of Johannesburg. Due to the public outrage sparked by an incident at a Spur Texamo franchise in Oakdene in March, the backlash against the eatery's franchise business has caused such a knock that its top management is embarking on a nationwide tour to get to try and clean up the mess.

Chicago, IL

