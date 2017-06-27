South Africa Re-opens Apartheid-era C...

South Africa Re-opens Apartheid-era Case of Activist's Death

A South African court has re-opened an inquiry into the 1971 death of an anti-apartheid activist whose family believes he was tortured and killed by police and did not commit suicide by jumping from a 10th-floor window as authorities said at the time. Ahmed Timol, a member of the South African Communist Party, died after his arrest and transfer to John Vorster Square, a notorious police station in Johannesburg where opponents of white minority rule were often held without trial and tortured.

Chicago, IL

