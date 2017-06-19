South Africa prisoners entertained by...

South Africa prisoners entertained by 'strippers'

3 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Inmates at a South African prison known as Sun City were treated to "strippers" as part of an official event. Pictures circulating on social media show two scantily-clad women in thigh-high boots pressing themselves up against orange suited men at Johannesburg's Medium B prison.

