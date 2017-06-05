South Africa: Police Personnel Deploy...

South Africa: Police Personnel Deployed to Striking 10111 Centres

New interim-acting national police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba says the SAPS has decided to send police officers to manage the emergency 10111 units where staff are on strike. Call centre workers threatened a national shutdown on Tuesday after the South African Police Union said they had been underpaid for too long.

Chicago, IL

