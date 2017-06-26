South Africa: Pathologist 'Too Busy' ...

South Africa: Pathologist 'Too Busy' to Conduct Rape Kit On Slain Soweto Girls

The pathologist in the case of murdered friends Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phungula did not conduct a rape kit because he was busy, the Protea Magistrate's Court heard on Friday. During cross-examination, investigating officer Constable Sibusiso Walter Masuku said there was no time to determine whether the two victims were raped.

Chicago, IL

