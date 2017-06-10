South Africa opposition lay graft charges against Zuma, finance min.

Economic Freedom Fighters Party leader Julius Malema opened the case against minister Malusi Gigaba at a Johannesburg police station, alleging corruption in the purchase of locomotives for the state rail firm Transnet in 2012. "We came to open a case against Jacob Zuma, Malusi Gigaba and those Gupta crooks who stole 17 billion in Transnet," Malema told supporters outside a police station after he lodged the criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.