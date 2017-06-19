South Africa: New Charter Won't Bring Down Mining Sector - Zuma
President Jacob Zuma on Thursday said he endorses the new Mining Charter gazetted on Thursday June 15, saying the revised regulations were drawn up in consultation with Cabinet. Zuma was responding to questions in the National Assembly where Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance, asked him if he supported the new charter, which has caused uncertainty in markets and has been widely condemned by business, labour and civil society.
