South Africa: New Charter Won't Bring...

South Africa: New Charter Won't Bring Down Mining Sector - Zuma

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday said he endorses the new Mining Charter gazetted on Thursday June 15, saying the revised regulations were drawn up in consultation with Cabinet. Zuma was responding to questions in the National Assembly where Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance, asked him if he supported the new charter, which has caused uncertainty in markets and has been widely condemned by business, labour and civil society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC