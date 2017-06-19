South Africa moves 'coffin' assault c...

South Africa moves 'coffin' assault case to high court

The trial of two white farmers accused of forcing a black South African into a coffin and threatening to douse him in petrol and burn him alive has been moved to a high court. Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson are alleged to have threatened to put a snake into the coffin with Victor Mlotshwa when he resisted.

