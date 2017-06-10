South Africa: Mostly Children Murdere...

South Africa: Mostly Children Murdered in SA - Report

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Almost 900 children were murdered in South Africa from 2015 to 2016, the Institute of Race Relations has revealed. The new IRR report, released this week, revealed that almost 500 000 South Africans have been murdered since 1994, with children being the most affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC