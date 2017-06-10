South Africa: Mostly Children Murdered in SA - Report
Almost 900 children were murdered in South Africa from 2015 to 2016, the Institute of Race Relations has revealed. The new IRR report, released this week, revealed that almost 500 000 South Africans have been murdered since 1994, with children being the most affected.
