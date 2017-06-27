South Africa: Mom Lays Criminal Charg...

South Africa: Mom Lays Criminal Charges After Colleague Allegedly Live Streams Her Expressing Milk

A Cape Town mom secretly live-streamed while expressing milk in an office at her workplace, has laid criminal charges against the man who allegedly set up the recording. The woman in a post on her personal blog wrote that she had been in what she had thought to be a safe, locked space where she expressed milk, when she noticed that she was being filmed.

