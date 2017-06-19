South Africa: Minister Calls for Truce Between Uber, Metered Taxis
This is what Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said as Johannesburg Metro Police braced themselves for a march by disgruntled metered taxi owners on Thursday. "As Meter Taxi owners march in demand of their economic freedom, they must do so within the ambits of the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC