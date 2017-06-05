South Africa: Mall Evacuated, Hundred...

South Africa: Mall Evacuated, Hundreds of Homes Flooded in Cape Town

Nearly 800 homes were flooded across Cape Town and the Cavendish Square shopping centre in Claremont was evacuated as a major storm wreaked havoc in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning. The Cavendish Square shopping centre was closed as a precautionary measure, the centre said on its Facebook page.

