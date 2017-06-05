South Africa: #KnysnaFires Claim Seve...

South Africa: #KnysnaFires Claim Seventh Life

The death count of the Knysna fires now stands at seven following the death of a woman who succumbed to burn wounds on Saturday night, James-Brent Styan confirmed to News24. The woman, who is the mother of the three-year-old child who died on Wednesday, also suffered burns and was confirmed dead on Saturday evening at Tygerberg Hospital.

