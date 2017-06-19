South Africa: Knysna Fire 'Led to Lar...

South Africa: Knysna Fire 'Led to Largest Deployment of Firefighters in SA History'

22 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The recent Knysna fires led to the largest deployment of firefighting resources and personnel in a single incident in South Africa's history, said Western Cape disaster management and fire rescue services chief director, Colin Deiner. Deiner said 985 fighters, 78 fire vehicles, six Oryx military helicopters, four Working on Fire helicopters and two fixed wing bomber aircraft were deployed to battle the Knysna blaze, which lasted several days.

