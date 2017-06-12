South Africa: Is a Single Human Right...

South Africa: Is a Single Human Rights Body in the Country's Best Interest?

Ten years ago, South Africa's Parliament formed a committee to review the country's 'Chapter 9' and associated institutions tasked with supporting democracy, human rights and accountability. The committee's most controversial recommendation was to amalgamate five of the numerous institutions into a single human rights body.

Chicago, IL

