South Africa: ICC to Rule Over South Africa's Failure to Arrest Indicted Sudanese President

The International Criminal Court in The Hague is expected to rule over South Africa's failure to arrest President Omar Al Bashir within three weeks. In June 2015, the Sudanese president travelled to South Africa to visit an AU summit.

Chicago, IL

