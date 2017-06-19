South Africa: 'I Did Not Kill Karabo Mokoena' - Murder Accused
Alleged murderer Sandile Mantsoe has denied allegations made by the investigating officer that he had admitted to killing his ex-lover Karabo Mokoena, saying that he had been coerced into writing a statement by a female officer who threatened him. In a replying affidavit read out on Friday afternoon by his new legal representative, Victor Simelane, in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, Mantsoe said that, on his arrest, he was detained at the Sandton police station and questioned by an unidentified woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC