South Africa: 'I Did Not Kill Karabo Mokoena' - Murder Accused

Alleged murderer Sandile Mantsoe has denied allegations made by the investigating officer that he had admitted to killing his ex-lover Karabo Mokoena, saying that he had been coerced into writing a statement by a female officer who threatened him. In a replying affidavit read out on Friday afternoon by his new legal representative, Victor Simelane, in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, Mantsoe said that, on his arrest, he was detained at the Sandton police station and questioned by an unidentified woman.

