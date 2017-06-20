South Africa: #Guptaleaks Are an Attack On Me Because I Am Black - Mining Minister
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has spoken out for the first time about the so-called Gupta leaks, calling the allegations are common lies and saying he is being targeted because he is black. Zwane, who was speaking on the side-lines of a Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council workshop at the CSIR in Pretoria, said he was happy that Parliament was dealing with the issue and that people should not be labelled based on allegations.
