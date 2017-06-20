South Africa: #Guptaleaks Are an Atta...

South Africa: #Guptaleaks Are an Attack On Me Because I Am Black - Mining Minister

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane has spoken out for the first time about the so-called Gupta leaks, calling the allegations are common lies and saying he is being targeted because he is black. Zwane, who was speaking on the side-lines of a Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council workshop at the CSIR in Pretoria, said he was happy that Parliament was dealing with the issue and that people should not be labelled based on allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,742 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC