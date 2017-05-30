South Africa: Fugitive Sentenced to Life After 15 Years On the Run
A Cape Town man who went on the run for 15 years, after breaking into a farm house and killing an old man in his sleep, was this week sentenced to life imprisonment. Mzwandile Tukwayo, 52, disappeared after his accomplice was arrested in 2000 and was eventually discovered in Germiston last June, said Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.
