South Africa: Four Killed in Durban Taxi Accident

Three women and a man have died and 15 others were injured when a taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck along the N2 just before the Spaghetti Junction in Durban, paramedics said on Saturday. Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Ceron Lennon said of the 15 people who were injured, one had sustained critical injuries and three others were still trapped in the wreckage.

