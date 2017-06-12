South Africa: Former Apartheid-Era Mi...

South Africa: Former Apartheid-Era Minister, Danie Steyn, Has Died

Former apartheid-era minister, Danie Steyn has died at the age of 94 in an old age home in Pretoria, it was announced on Sunday. "[Apartheid-era prime minister and later president] PW [Botha] appointed him as the deputy minister of education and training in 1980," his private secretary Hennie de Villiers told News24.



