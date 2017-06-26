South Africa: DRC Immigrants Protest ...

South Africa: DRC Immigrants Protest Against Kabila Visit

A small but vocal group of Congolese immigrants protested outside the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse in Pretoria, as President Jacob Zuma hosted the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila. The two leaders were meeting with their respective ministerial teams as part of a binational commission.

Chicago, IL

