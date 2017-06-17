South Africa: Don't Call Dlamini-Zuma...

South Africa: Don't Call Dlamini-Zuma An Ex-Wife - ANC Youth League

Read more: AllAfrica.com

"That view is patriarchal and we don't live in a patriarchal society. Why don't people refer to president Zuma as the ex-husband? It is unacceptable and insulting that Nkosazana is referred to as ex-wife as if she has no credentials of her own," said a furious Cibane.

