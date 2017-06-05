South Africa: Death Toll at Eight as ...

South Africa: Death Toll at Eight as #CapeStorm Continues Onslaught

The South African National Defence Force is on standby as the massive cold front moving over the Western Cape hits its peak on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said. The Eden District Municipality issued a statement saying three people - a farm worker, his wife and their son - had died in a fire in Rheenendal.

