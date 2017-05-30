South Africa: Court Postpones Case Ag...

South Africa: Court Postpones Case Against Alleged Axe Murderer

Proceedings in the triple murder trial of Henri van Breda were postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday due to personal reasons by his defence advocate. Matthys Combrink, Pieter Botha's junior advocate, told Judge Siraj Desai that Botha had asked that the matter be postponed until Wednesday.

