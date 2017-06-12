South Africa clinches series

South Africa overpowered France 37-15 in the second Test yesterday to seal a series win and give another boost to their hopes of putting a miserable 2016 campaign behind them. Jan Serfontein, Siya Kolisi, Coenie Oosthuizen and Elton Jantjies scored tries for South Africa and Jantjies added 17 points with the boot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.