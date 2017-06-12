South Africa clinches series
South Africa overpowered France 37-15 in the second Test yesterday to seal a series win and give another boost to their hopes of putting a miserable 2016 campaign behind them. Jan Serfontein, Siya Kolisi, Coenie Oosthuizen and Elton Jantjies scored tries for South Africa and Jantjies added 17 points with the boot.
