South Africa: City of Cape Town Warns...

South Africa: City of Cape Town Warns of Further, Intensified Water Restrictions

19 hrs ago

The City of Cape Town is preparing for the imminent implementation of intensified water restrictions, water and waste services mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg said on Monday. The envisaged Level 4b restrictions would adjust the water usage target down from 600 million litres per day to 500 million litres.

Chicago, IL

