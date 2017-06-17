South Africa: Cape Town Gets Clinic f...

South Africa: Cape Town Gets Clinic for Sex Workers

Read more: AllAfrica.com

A new clinic to serve the healthcare needs of sex workers and their families opened at the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce head office on Thursday. SWEAT is an organisation working throughout South Africa to provide services and advocacy for the sex workers' community since the 1990s.

Chicago, IL

