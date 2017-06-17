South Africa: Cape Commuters Rebel As...

South Africa: Cape Commuters Rebel As Train Service Fails

Commuters at Cape Town's central train station toyi-toyed, destroyed two cell phone shops, smashed glass, stoned a bus and burnt trains in frustration on Monday evening. In the afternoon trains across the city stopped running.

Chicago, IL

