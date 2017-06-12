South Africa buries 200-year-old 'spirit' of Dawid Stuurman

People carry the coffin as activists, community members, relatives and government officials attend the burial ceremony of Khoisan traditional leader and freedom fighter David Stuurman on Friday in Hankey, South Africa. AFP PHOTO At one point Vermaark tied him to a cart, brutally whipped him, sprinkled salt on his open wounds and left him in the sun to dry, according to the eulogy read at the graveside South Africa buried the 'spirit' of one of its first rebel leaders Friday, 200 years after his death in Australia, where his bones were never found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.