South Africa: allAfrica Under the Weather - Office Due to Close for #CapeStorm

The Cape Town office for allAfrica.com will be closed on June 7, 2017, after the South African Weather Service issued a warning of mudslides, flash flooding, hail and gale-force winds due to an approaching storm. But it doesn't mean there'll be stale news on Wednesday - the aggregator's virtual tools allow us to work from anywhere in the world.

Chicago, IL

