South Africa: Ahmed Timol Inquest to Inspect Scene of His Death

The inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol is set to enter its second day at the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, with the court going on an in loco inspection of the scene of Timol's death at 14:00. The Roodepoort man supposedly jumped from the 10th floor of the Johannesburg Central Police Station, previously known as John Vorster Square, a fact that the teacher's family refused to accept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.